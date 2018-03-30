Easter tree brightens up downtown

Photo by Becky Polaski – A community project led by Karen Mohney, owner of Tablespoons Cafe and Deli, has downtown St. Marys looking festive for the Easter holiday. Mohney recently led a volunteer effort to decorate one of the trees located along Erie Avenue with thousands of plastic Easter eggs. The decorating effort is a nod to the community's German heritage as the tradition of decorating trees and bushes with Easter eggs has been around for centuries in Germany and Austria.
Staff Writer
Friday, March 30, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

