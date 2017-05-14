ECC art students’ pieces showcased at reception

Elk County Catholic High School's art department was chosen to showcase the works of its students as part of an inaugural juried exhibition show held Thursday evening at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT). Forty students in grades 10-12 showcased their pieces ranging from watercolor, oil paintings, ceramic sculptures, drawings and mixed media. The students are instructed by longtime art teacher Pete Winklbauer. The show was juried by BCAT's art department and Winklbauer. The free reception open to the public took place from 6-9 p.m. and included live music and refreshments.