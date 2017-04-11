ECC softball remains undefeated, edges DuBois Area 3-2

Photo submitted Elk Catholic first baseman Brandi Clyde, 17, takes a throw from shortstop Josie Smith to get DuBois' Kacie Means in the top of the fifth inning of Monday's game at Benzinger Park.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
