ECC squad successfully defends D9 Small Varsity title

Members of the Elk County Catholic High School competition cheerleading squad successfully defended their District 9 title on Saturday afternoon, repeating as champions in the Small Varsity Division at the District 9 Competitive Spirit Championships, which were held at DuBois Area High School. ECC is one of six teams from District 9 that will advance to the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships, which will be held Jan. 20-21 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Members of the squad are shown performing their routine.