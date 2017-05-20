ECC squads finish as runners-up at D9-AA Track and Field Championships

Photo by Becky Polaski The Crusader 4x800 relay team of Logan Hoffman, Zach Wortman, Jacob Carnovale and Matt Dippold placed first in a time of 8:24.33. Pictured, from left, are Dippold, Wortman, Hoffman and Carnovale.
Staff Writer
Saturday, May 20, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: