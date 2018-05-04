ECC students at FBLA leadership conference

In April, the members of the Elk County Catholic High School FBLA chapter attended and competed in the organization’s State Leadership Conference in Hershey. Students completed tests and conducted presentations in their respective events, with several groups placing in the Top 10. The chapter’s “American Enterprise Project,” presented by Gabbi Rohr, Maddie Taylor and Lauryn Dippold, took fifth place while the duo of Vicki Chen and Abby Bonfardin also placed fifth in “Digital Video Production.”

In addition, junior Isaac Gradl ran for FBLA state treasurer. Although he didn’t get elected, he commented on how much he learned throughout the process and what a great experience it was.