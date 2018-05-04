ECC students at FBLA leadership conference

Photo submitted – The students that participated in the conference included (from left to right) Bobbi Fragale, Isaac Brock, Emily Wolfe, Vivian Mader, Dominic Gismondi, Bailey Bauer, Maddie Taylor, Timmy Hoffman, Gabbi Rohr, Brandon Reed, Anna Keyes, Vicki Chen, Isaac Gradl, Abby Bonfardin, Ellie Flynn, and Lauryn Dippold. The advisers of the chapter are Mrs. Marlene Stubber and Fr. Ross Miceli.Photo submitted – Gabbi Rohr, Maddie Taylor and Lauryn Dippold. Photo submitted – Vicki Chen and Abby Bonfardin.
Staff Writer
Friday, May 4, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

In April, the members of the Elk County Catholic High School FBLA chapter attended and competed in the organization’s State Leadership Conference in Hershey. Students completed tests and conducted presentations in their respective events, with several groups placing in the Top 10. The chapter’s “American Enterprise Project,” presented by Gabbi Rohr, Maddie Taylor and Lauryn Dippold, took fifth place while the duo of Vicki Chen and Abby Bonfardin also placed fifth in “Digital Video Production.”
In addition, junior Isaac Gradl ran for FBLA state treasurer. Although he didn’t get elected, he commented on how much he learned throughout the process and what a great experience it was.

Category: