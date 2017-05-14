ECC students witness tragic mock crash

With local high school proms taking place Saturday, officials hope an annual mock crash program will act as a sobering reality to students to keep tragedy from striking.

On Tuesday, Elk County Catholic High School's Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) club hosted the Prom Promise mock crash event, demonstrating the consequences of drinking and driving.

Juniors and seniors viewed a brief video in the school auditorium showing seniors preparing for the prom and setting up the crash scene in the school parking lot.

The scene featured a two-vehicle crash taking place at the intersection of Windfall Road and North St. Marys Street.

One vehicle was operated by a drunk driver portrayed by Dan Stauffer with passengers Gabe Kraus, Ramsey Struble and Morgan Renwick, a crash fatality, who was ejected through the front windshield.

The second vehicle was operated by Mitchell Cashmer, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The collision caused passenger Maria Hoh, a crash fatality, to be ejected from the vehicle and was found deceased on the road.

Other passengers, including Marlee Schaut and Allie Gier, who suffered mild to moderate injuries.

Additional mock crash participants were witnesses Justin Johnson, Cassidy Cunningham and Kara Detsch, who made the initial 911 call.