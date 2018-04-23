ECCD approves Dirt & Gravel applications suggested by QAB

The Elk County Conservation District held their monthly meeting on Monday where they approved moving forward with some of the Dirt & Gravel Road Applications that were submitted for the program.

The applications presented at the meeting were recommended by a Quality Assurance Board (QAB) as the best project options for the coming year based on a comprehensive ranking system that weighs heavily on the environmental benefits of a given project.

The total amount of money requested for projects is $510,195, of that the ECCD has to commit $243,145 this year as a part of their program obligations.

"So you see we had basically twice as many projects as we did monies available," said Resource Conservation Technician Kate Yetzer. "So the QAB reviewed all the projects, they voted to make a recommendation to the board to fund some of them."