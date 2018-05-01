Shown from left to right in the front row are Nicole Farley and Isabeau Stager; middle row, Marcie Dolinger, Holly Buttery, Gina Bush, Lake Solomon and Alex Wolfe; back row, Lori Schreiber, Destiny Fisher, Jackie Schatz, Hope Farley, Marley Sorg, Alicia Kim and Carly Higgins. The 2018 ECCHS Indoor Color Guard will be heading to Wildwood, New Jersey on Wednesday, May 2 where they will be performing their indoor program “True Colors” at TIA Atlantic Coast Championships. The guard is under the direction of Lori Schreiber and Carly Higgins.