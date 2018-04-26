ECCHS inducts 12 into National Honor Society

Members of the Elk County Catholic High School community gathered Wednesday evening in the school’s chapel to induct the 12 newest members into the National Honor Society.

This year’s Class of 2018 inductees were Nguyen (Len) Nguyen, Nathan Schlosser and Isabeau Stager, while the Class of 2019 inductees were Alex Breindel, Emma Coppolo, Samantha Geci, Isaac Gradl, Madison Jansen, Madelyne Kear, Anna Keyes, Brianne Ruffler and Sady VanAlstine.

Sam MacDonald, president of the Elk County Catholic School System, briefly addressed attendees at the conclusion of the ceremony, congratulating them on their accomplishments and offering them a bit of advice.

“You guys represent everything that’s right about our school, our community and our faith community,” MacDonald told the students.