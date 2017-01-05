ECCHS 'Spirit Night' scheduled for Friday

The ECCHS Alumni Association will host its 7th Annual “Spirit Night” event on Friday, Jan. 6. Wear your alma mater's colors of maroon and gold and come out to cheer on the Crusaders as they take on the Dubois Central Cardinals at the Aaron J. Straub Gym in boys basketball action. The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

All alumni in attendance will be recognized during halftime of the varsity game and will have the opportunity to win prizes by participating in the “98 Fly Away Giveaway” contest sponsored by The River 98.9.

After the game, join other adult alumni and friends in the Gunners Restaurant Wine Cellar for more fun. Pizza, wings and snacks will be provided for all. Stop in and share memories with fellow graduates and socialize with friends.

It may be January, but don't let the chill in the air keep you away. Bundle up and join us! Save the date! We hope you can join us on Jan. 6 at the 7th Annual “Spirit Night.”