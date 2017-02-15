ECCOTA calls for artists

The Elk County Council on the Arts has a new artist jury session scheduled for March 6. Jury session forms and artist requirements are available at eccota.com in the ECCOTA Gallery section.

The ECCOTA Gallery is located on Main Street in beautiful downtown Ridgway. The gallery proudly features over 40 local and regional artists in a variety of mediums. All artists displayed in the ECCOTA Gallery have been accepted through a jury process with the Gallery Committee.

Artists may submit their work and materials to ECCOTA no later than March 5.

Gallery-ready submissions may be dropped off at the ECCOTA Gallery located at 237 Main St. during regular business hours.

For more information, please contact Sara Frank, Gallery Coordinator, at art@eccota.com or 814-772-7051. Information can also be found at ECCOTA.com.