ECC's Daghir and Wortman win D9-AA doubles crown

Photo submitted The ECC duo of Nick Daghir and Isaac Wortman won this year's District 9 Class AA tennis doubles championship, defeating teammates Charlie Bobby and Ryan Newton, who were this year's runners-up. Pictured, from left, are District 9-AA champions Nick Daghir and Isaac Wortman, ECC head coach Mike Jeselnick, and this District 9-AA runners-up Charlie Bobby and Ryan Newton.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: