Elcam holds Employer Recognition Day

Elcam, Inc. hosted Employer Recognition Day on Tuesday afternoon to acknowledge all of the area entities that participate in a state program that helps area residents with special needs become more involved in the community.

Jen Greenthaner, program specialist, explained that Elcam provides a number of services through the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) to promote getting individuals in the community working through job coaching, work-based learning experience and community-based working experience. Additional community participation services are also offered through Elcam itself.

“It’s going very well,” Greenthaner said. “We are transitioning a lot of individuals into the community and we are finding a lot of jobs.”

She noted that a number of participating employers were unable to make it to the event, but she expressed her appreciation to all.

Greenthaner also briefly introduced a few of the job coaches who were present and mentioned some of the area businesses and other entities where they are currently working with program participants. That list included McDonalds, St. Boniface School, Best Western, Walmart, Elk County Foods and various schools within the St. Marys Area School District.