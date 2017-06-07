Elk-Cameron County Community Band to begin new season

The Elk-Cameron County Community Band will begin its 14th season with rehearsals on Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning June 13. Rehearsals will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at the St. Marys Area Middle School band room.

The band is under the leadership of Ed Schwer and Dan Sensenig. Schwer is the band director at St. Marys Area Middle School and Sensenig is the band director at Cameron County High School.

In the month of July the band will perform at least three concerts throughout various locations in Elk and Cameron counties. Previous concerts have been performed in St. Marys, Kersey, Ridgway, Weedville and Emporium.

Band members range in age from middle school through retirement age. If you play a band instrument or wish to dig out your old instruments and get back into playing again this is the perfect opportunity. All that is asked is that you attend rehearsals and practice the music to the best of your ability; the directors and other band members will do the rest.

The band performs a wide variety of music including overtures and marches to pop medleys and music from popular movies.

Rehearsal will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 13, 15, June 20, 22, June 27, 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Marys Area Middle School band room.

Any questions should be directed to the directors at 834-7733 or 594-4494.

They have always had a lot of fun and look forward to another great season. As always, they’re open to anybody who wants to play…the more the merrier.