Elk County Catholic mock trial depicts dangers of drunk driving

A mock trail illustrating the dangers of underage drinking and driving took place Thursday at Elk County Catholic High School as a followup to the Prom Promise mock crash held Tuesday.

The mock trial began with a video featuring ECC senior Dan Stauffer, who portrays a drunk driver, being processed inside the Elk County Prison in Ridgway.

Stauffer's bail was set at $100,000 monetary cash. He was remanded to Elk County Prison due to being unable to pay bail.

Elk County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Smith escorted Stauffer inside the school auditorium clad in an orange prison jumpsuit, handcuffs and leg shackles.