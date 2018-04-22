Elk County Historical Society holds annual dinner event

RIDGWAY – Just days after the county celebrated its 175th birthday, the Elk County Historical Society gathered for its 54th annual dinner.

Just under 60 people met Friday night at The Royal Inn for dinner and a chance to hear President of the Elk County Catholic School System and Ridgway Borough Council Chairman Sam MacDonald speak.

After dinner, the society introduced Matt Hileman to those in attendance. Hileman, who manages Pitt-Bradford's Marilyn Horne Museum, is aiding the society in becoming more accessible through modern technology.

You've got an amazing collection,” he said. “I'm just thrilled to have been able to do anything with this project.”

MacDonald gave a presentation on how the landscape of education has changed since the early 20th Century.