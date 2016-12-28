Elk County KOZ project rejected

Multiple municipalities have received rejection letters from Governor Tom Wolf stemming from the Keystone Opportunity Zone program.

Among those municipalities are Fox and Horton Townships in Elk County.

The program tries to spur revitalization of abandoned or blighted properties by exempting their owners from local and state taxes.

A subdivision had been approved for a potential KOZ site near Greentree Landfill.

The site was expected to be developed in a data center with the KOZ approval.

Margie Guido, CEO of Thea Development, formerly known as Cirrus Holdings, LLC of DuBois, explained the state had until Dec. 31 to make their decision on awarding any of the anticipated 12 KOZ areas for 2017.

According to Guido, the project would have no negative impact on the state's budget or allot for any lost revenue.

The Wolf administration said the state can't afford new tax breaks.

"This is about money, and the state is strapped," said Jeff Sheridan, the governor's spokesman.