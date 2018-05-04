Elk County residents unite in prayer

Voices of all ages from all around Elk County filled the First United Methodist Church Pavilion with song on Thursday as the National Day of Prayer was observed.

Many prayers were said for the country, county and the problems both face at times.

Pastor Brad Brunner of Faith Baptist Church encouraged attendees to remember how to “disagree agreeably” in his opening speech and prayer.

“God never intended us to be the same,” he said. “Every person you look at to try to vilify, remember that he is God’s creation… We get to be who we are, but we don’t get to be hateful, we don’t get to be mean.”