Elk County selected for scholarship pilot program

Taking baby steps to a bright future is one of the goal’s of the new Keystone Scholars program.

During a press conference Thursday at St. Marys Carbon, Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella officially announced the launch of the program in Elk County, which provides a $100 scholarship grant to every child born or adopted in 2018 and 2019 to be used towards college, vocational and career expenses.

Elk County has been selected as one of six counties throughout the state, along with Mifflin, Delaware, Indiana, Luzerne and Westmoreland, to kick off the pilot program.

“Each child deserves a fighting chance to get the education they need to build a better life. Whatever they would like to be, however much their parents make, whether they live in a big city or small town, and whether they’re going to a large university or a certificate program down the street, Keystone Scholars is a crucial step,” Torsella said. “We need every child to know that we believe in them, and that whatever path they want to follow, we’ll be there to help jumpstart their success.”

According to a press release, the Keystone Scholars program is “designed to help encourage higher education aspirations and to help families start saving early.”

The program could benefit the 294 babies expected to be born in Elk County each year.