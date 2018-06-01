Elk County Walk Across Pa. kicks off Sunday

Memorial Park will be hosting the kickoff event for Elk County Walk Across Pa. 2018 on Sunday at the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Memorial Park Director Jason Schreiber, present during that time will be representatives from the Community Nurses, as well as individuals from the various gyms and other health and fitness organizations that are serving as sponsors for the event.

“They will have information. They’ll have registration forms for their own gyms. You are not required, by any means, to sign up for any of that stuff. Basically we’ll do different health screenings that the Community Nurses have and we’re also going to do signups for Pirate tickets,” Schreiber said.

Even if someone has already signed up, Schreiber explained that they must stop by Sunday’s event, or a similar event being held at the Ridgway YMCA on Monday at 8:30 a.m., in order to be eligible to win the Pirate tickets.

“We are only taking the people that come to the event for the Pirate tickets,” Schreiber said. “Now the other prizes later in the summer, if you’re involved and you get us any miles whatsoever, you will be automatically registered for those.”

Schreiber indicated that so far, 44 people from throughout the county have signed up to participate. Signups will continue throughout the summer, and there is no cost to participate.

“We’ll take them all the way through the summer, but the sooner you sign up the farther across (the state) we can make it.”

A handful of businesses have reached out to park staff as well regarding having their employees participate.

Park staff plan to post updates related to certain milestones along the way to let participants know how many miles they have to travel to reach specific locations along U.S. Route 6, which is the route being used to track everyone’s progress. According to park staff, the route is 394 miles from one end of the state to the other.

Updates will be provided throughout the summer regarding how far the farthest person has travelled, as well as how far the majority of participants have made it. However, Schreiber stressed that no identifying information will be given for anyone taking part in the activity.

“We are not giving anyone’s name, so if anyone is worried about that, that is going to be kept secret by us,” Schreiber said. “If those people choose to talk about it, by all means they can, but we are not. If anyone is worried about not going very far, you don’t have to worry about it because the only ones that are going to know are us.”

All participants will be able to submit their miles travelled to park staff via email, Facebook Messenger and by calling or stopping in at the park office. Schreiber noted that park staff are working on creating a Facebook group related to the event as well.

For additional information, Memorial Park staff can be reached by calling the park office at 834-9418.