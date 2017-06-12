Erie Avenue improvements proposed to council

For the past year a five-member group from the Leadership Elk County class has been working with city officials to improve Erie Avenue.

The scope of the Downtown Revitalization Project focuses on the first 1,000 feet of the street in an effort to encourage economic growth, specifically by improving aesthetic and pedestrian access.

Group members Chris Pletcher, Anne Marie Pfoutz, Lisa Sorg, Yvonne Gerber and Alyse Renwick were in attendance at a recent City Council meeting to share details and progress of their project.