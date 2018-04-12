Event showcases foreign language study

In its seventh year, Foreign Language Day at St. Marys Area High School continues to celebrate various cultures with food, fun and activities.

“We want to bring together language learners from our area to showcase their talents in the languages they are studying and to promote foreign language study and acceptance of diversity,” explained Christa Wensel, SMA Spanish teacher.

Students enrolled in Spanish, Latin and German classes from Elk County Catholic, Brockway, Clearfield and Kane high schools participated in the event.

They competed in activities focusing on art/culture, dramatic presentation, dance, vocal, instrumentals, poetry recitation and video.

SMA students prepared a variety of food from the main languages represented at the event. Among the food offerings were Macarrones con Chorizo, a type of Spanish pasta with pork sausage, spaetzle soup, German potato salad, crepes and churros.

Among a favorite activity of the students was a QR code scavenger hunt. Students were instructed to complete a passport in order to win a prize.

In October, 42 SMA students began planning the event under the direction of Wensel and Lena Gavazzi, German teacher. They worked together in organizing the day’s lineup of activities and the menu.

Local residents who are native Spanish and German speakers were on hand to judge areas of the competition.