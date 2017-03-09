Fire chief stresses importance of mutual aid

The Crystal Fire Department responded to 294 incidents in 2016, an increase of six incidents from the previous year.

Of those calls, 88 were general alarms, 48 rescue calls, 28 training drills, 34 public services, 43 investigations, seven carbon monoxide investigations, 12 fire prevention events, 18 work nights and 16 mutual aid calls.

Crystal Fire Department, also known as Elk Company 1, averaged five minutes and 42 seconds for their response time for the year. This is measured from pager activation until the first unit's arrival at an emergency scene.

The CFD responded to or received mutual aid 54 times throughout 2016. During 23 of these incidents, CFD provided mutual aid while they received mutual aid during 31 incidents.