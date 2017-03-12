Fire companies continue to struggle with recruitment

Fire companies throughout the state continue to struggle with recruitment and retention.

The commonwealth's hundreds of volunteer fire companies play a critical role in protecting the life and property of the residents living in their surrounding municipalities.

"It's getting tougher and tougher," said Bill Kraus, Crystal Fire Department chief, during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting. "The younger generation is not as interested. They are not knocking our doors down to come in."

The average age for local firefighters ranges from 40 to 50 years old.

"These guys are picking up the slack from what the younger guys should be doing."

Many of the firefighters also suffer from health issues.