Fire damages Byrnedale residence

An early evening structure fire on Saturday damaged a Garfield Street residence in Byrnedale. Firefighters from Jay Township, Fox Township and Penfield were dispatched at 4:49 p.m. along with members of the Crystal Fire Department to 61 Garfield St., Byrnedale. Crews at the scene said they arrived to find the front and left portions of the home in flames. Firefighters were called back to the scene at 1:53 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported that flames were showing on the second floor of the house.