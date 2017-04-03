Fire destroys barn in McKean County

A Lafayette Township barn and multiple pieces of farming equipment were destroyed in a Saturday morning fire.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police public information report filed by Trooper David M. Powell of PSP Kane, first responders were dispatched Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for a fire at 77 Sunny Ln., Lafayette Township.

A barn fire was reported to McKean County 911 and the Lafayette Township Fire Department responded along with mutual aid companies.

Firefighters arrived to find the barn, owned by Paul Dismis Morrisroe and Beth Ann Esch, ignited by fire.

The structure and a number of tractors and other equipment were totally destroyed. Additionally, a number of livestock died as a result of the fire.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was requested to investigate the origin and cause of the fire; however, at this time the investigation is still ongoing.

Damages are estimated at $75,000. It is believed that the barn is covered by insurance.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 814-778-5555.