A firefighter farewell

Members of the Crystal Fire Department participated in the funeral Mass of the late Jerome J. "Jerry" Hanes, a 59-year veteran of the department, on Friday morning at the St. Mary's Church. Hanes, 81, died Tuesday following a brief illness. He remained an active member of the fire department until his death. Firefighters processed from the Lynch-Green Funeral Home to the church where they performed the funeral rites and processional. Numerous fire engines were part of the silent processional. The department's ladder truck was parked in the church lot and was used to hoist a massive American flag in the air. Firefighters carried the cremated remains of Hanes into the church.