Fireworks fundraising underway

With the fourth of July less than two weeks away the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce's is looking to close out its fireworks fundraising with a bang.

As in past years, the fireworks display is taking place July 3 at dusk, usually around 9:30 p.m. at The Highlands and Leaning Pines golf course.

The Chamber has raised just over $7,500 towards its $18,000 fundraising goal.

"As always, the fireworks display is entirely funded by the community’s generosity. We know that with your support, we’ll once again reach our $18,000 goal," stated David Larkin, fireworks committee chairman.