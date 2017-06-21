Fireworks fundraising underway
By:
Amy Cherry
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
With the fourth of July less than two weeks away the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce's is looking to close out its fireworks fundraising with a bang.
As in past years, the fireworks display is taking place July 3 at dusk, usually around 9:30 p.m. at The Highlands and Leaning Pines golf course.
The Chamber has raised just over $7,500 towards its $18,000 fundraising goal.
"As always, the fireworks display is entirely funded by the community’s generosity. We know that with your support, we’ll once again reach our $18,000 goal," stated David Larkin, fireworks committee chairman.
