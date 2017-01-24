First responders' lifesaving efforts recognized

The lifesaving efforts of a team of St. Marys first responders resulted in saving the life of a Kersey woman on the brink of death.

"This evening we honor those who reached out with lifesaving experience, skills and dedication with this recognition and citations," said City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas.

The citations were presented during Monday's St. Marys City Council meeting.

Nicklas explained the incident denotes how the members of the emergency service agencies often join together in continued collaboration and cooperation for the citizens of St. Marys.