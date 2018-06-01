First Waste & Recycling Forum gets solid turnout

The Elk County Solid Waste Authority partnered with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to host the area's first ever KPB Northwest Regional Waste & Recycling Enforcement Forum and Roundtable yesterday at the new Fox Township Fire Hall.

The event was attended by approximately 30 local and regional officials representing four counties, six municipalities and several area conservation and enforcement agencies.

Topics discussed during the forum focused primarily on challenges and solutions to encouraging proper waste disposal and recycling, creating recycling options, enforcement of illegal dumping regulations and other related issues.

Elk County Solid Waste Authority Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner said she was pretty happy with the turnout for the event.

"It's really great," she said. "Especially for our first time trying this event."

She added that she is hopeful the attendees all walked away with some new resources and information.

Speakers included Titchner; President of Keep PA Beautiful Shannon Reiter; DEP Waste Management Program Operations Supervisor Jack Crow; President of Nestor Resources Inc. Michele Nestor, who serves on several of state recycling and waste management committees; Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Dave Stubber, and Allegheny National Forest Senior Officer Jason Haberberger and Officer Dave Plessinger, representing the Elk State Forest.

Advanced Disposal provided lunch for all of the attendees and speakers.