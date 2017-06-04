Flower programs helps to beautify downtown

Downtown St. Marys is looking a little more colorful lately.

Thanks to the efforts of the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group's Downtown Beautification Project, an array of hanging baskets and potted flowers brighten up areas of downtown.

"Flowers are an easy way to beautify the area and make it visually appealing," said Monica Radkowski, chairwoman of the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group.

The group is seeking volunteers to help maintain the flowers, specifically as part of its summer watering program.

The simple watering process takes place between 6-9 p.m. and lasts about 30-45 minutes. It entails watering hanging plants along the boulevard, Center Street, Erie Avenue and potted plants on the Diamond and near the clock area on the top of the boulevard.