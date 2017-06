The Footlighters of Elk County will host a read-through on Sunday, June 25 at the Knights of Columbus on Washington Street in St. Marys at 6 p.m. in the downstairs room for anyone who may be interested in auditioning for the Footlighters comedy, "Sex, Please, We're 60" which will be performed at Aiello's Cafe on Oct. 18-21. The performance will be directed by Jack Cleaver. For further information call Jack at 772-6406.