Footlighters to perform saucy senior comedy

Footlighters of Elk County are wrapping up their 61st season with the rollicking comedy "Sex Please, We're Sixty."

A six-member cast will perform the American farce next week with a show only on Wednesday evening in addition to dinner shows from Oct. 19-21 at Aiello's Cafe in Ridgway.

"It's light play filled with laughter. We all certainly live in a time when we need to get out and laugh," said director Jack Cleaver.

Doors open for the show only performance at 6 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for all other shows with a buffet dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and the opening curtain at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door for Wednesday's show, but must be purchased in advance for dinner shows. They will be on sale through Tuesday at the Village Peddler in St. Marys, Cliffe's in Ridgway, the Ridgway Welcome Center and The Old Brickyard store in Johnsonburg. Tickets for Thursday's dinner show are sold out at Cliffe's.