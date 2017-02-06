Footlighters present 'Too Many Cooks'

The Elk County Footlighters are presenting "Too Many Cooks" from Feb. 8-11 at Aiello's Cafe in Ridgway. Tickets are available at The Village Peddler in St. Marys, Cliffe's and the Prescription Center in Ridgway, and The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce as well as online at www.eventbrite.com. Shows on Wednesday and Thursday cost $15 with tickets available at the ticket outlets or at the door. On Friday and Saturday the shows include a dinner with tickets costing $30. These shows require advance purchase due to dinner preparations. Curtain time for all shows is 7 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.