Footlighters to showcase comedy at Sawmill Theatre

On August 17, 18 and 19 the Footlighters of Elk County are presenting "Leaving Iowa", a comedy about a son's journey to reconcile with his father who passed away three years earlier.

For the first time in the history of the Footlighters the theatre troop is venturing outside Elk County as they prepare to perform at the Verna Leith Sawmill Theatre in Cooksburg.

Showtime is 8 p.m. with a run time of 90 minutes. Tickets are available by contacting 814-927-6655 or online at www.sawmill.org.

"When we did the show in 2011 the audience response was fantastic, they loved the show," said Garner, who is once again directing the play. "Anyone who had been on a family trip can relate to this play. The whole family, young and old, will appreciate the humor. It's a good clean comedy with a great message about family."

The cast of characters include Alex Parsons, Katie Makufka, Mark Yankovich, Kaitlin Yankovich, Amber Wiseman, and Paul Bullers, each portraying multiple "odd ball" characters.

Rounding out the cast are Mike Ames as Don, the son, Carol Ames as Mom, Alyssa Shilk as Sis and Rob Garner as Dad.