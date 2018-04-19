Foundation votes to move forward with Twin Lakes group partnership

Friends of Twin Lakes is one step closer to securing an effective partnership for financial purposes.

The board of the Elk County Community Foundation voted to approve partnering for purposes of providing a non-profit umbrella for the group which recently formed to support Twin Lakes Recreation Area.

“At the last community meeting I informed everyone that the Elk County Community Foundation had voted on whether to allow us to operate under their 501(c)3,” Laura Funaki, friends board president, said in an email to group supporters and the press Monday. “I (am) happy to tell you all that, once the legal paperwork is completed, it will be official.”

But the decision is not yet final. The board approved the arrangement pending paperwork defining each group's role and responsibility.

“Our legal counsel is in the process of drafting a document to be the fiscal agent for the Friends of Twin Lakes,” Paula Fritz Eddy, community foundation executive director, said in an email Wednesday.

“The board has approved this with the condition we have a legal document drawn up so all parties understand their responsibilities.”

Friends of Twin Lakes formed in the wake of a series of community forums held by the U.S. Forest Service in early February on Twin Lakes Recreation Area. At the meetings, Forest Service representatives from the Allegheny National Forest outlined a dire picture for the future of Twin Lakes after announcing the area would be closed to camping this year.