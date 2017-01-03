Fox Twp. supervisors hold reorganizational meeting

KERSEY – A new personnel policy regarding sexual abuse and molestation is being added to the Fox Township handbook. The addition of the policy was suggested by the township's insurance company.

The Fox Township Supervisors plan to adopt the policy as provided by the insurance company. All employees will be required to sign a document stating they acknowledge and have received the policy. This includes all summer staff as well.

As the winter season has set in residents along township roads are reminded not to park on or near the road in the winter months as it makes snow removal difficult and is also illegal. Among those areas of specific concern are in Dagus Mines and Coal Hollow.