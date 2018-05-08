Fritz hoping to make positive impact as an HPE teacher

Since 1953, National Teacher Appreciation Week has been celebrated each May with the goal of recognizing and honoring the individuals who educate members of the next generation. Teachers are able to have profound impacts on their students in a number of ways, including by occasionally inspiring some of them to want to carry on the teaching profession themselves.

One area resident who has answered the call to pursue a career in education is Jake Fritz, who will be a senior in School Wellness Education, majoring in health and physical education and minoring in coaching, at Slippery Rock University.

“I was led to teaching because I have always been drawn to be around kids and I have always enjoyed engaging with them in sports, especially basketball,” Fritz said. “So my passion for kids and my passion for being active and sports mixed together and you have yourself someone who wants to be a HPE teacher.”

Fritz hopes to one day teach at the middle school or high school level.