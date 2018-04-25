Funds sought for Memorial Park scout house renovations

Area parks already have a lot to offer members of the community, and soon that will include an updated building for indoor activities at Memorial Park. The park’s scout house is currently in the process of being completely renovated, a project that, once complete, will see the building become more handicapped accessible with a new, safer entrance, along with a kitchenette, updated bathrooms and plenty of space to host activities.

The project is a joint effort between the Rotary Club of St. Marys and the City of St. Marys.

Bob Roberts, co-project chairman with the Rotary, explained that the idea for the project came about late last year when Memorial Park Recreation Director Jason Schreiber approached the organization to ask for help cleaning up the building and making it useable.

Built in the 1950s to provide a place for area boy scout groups to meet, since that time the building’s state has deteriorated and in recent years it has been in need of some much needed repairs.