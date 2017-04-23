Gold award project focuses on recycling and reuse

One Girl Scout is working to make others more aware of the various recycling options offered throughout the local area by completing a Recycle and Reuse booklet as part of her gold award project.

St. Marys Area High School senior Janae Anderson is currently seeking submissions detailing contact information for businesses and organizations who accept recycled items such as used plastic bags, electronics, plastics, eyeglasses, clothing and more.

“The project is anything that can be recycled or reused,” Anderson said.

Among examples cited by Anderson are schools accepting pop tabs, ink toners, cardboard tubes from toilet paper and paper towels, or the Elk County Humane Society which accepts used plastics bags and old towels, among other items, as well as an annual local sneaker drive collected at the St. Marys Area Middle School.

“We have stuff that's good and usable, but instead of sending it to the landfill it can be reused,” Anderson emphasized.

Submissions may be emailed to Anderson at hopeja19@yahoo.com and should include the business or organization's contact information including their address, phone number, hours of operation and what they collect or recycle.

All submissions and monetary donations to help defray the cost of the project should be sent to Anderson by May 2. Any checks must be made payable to Troop 20234.