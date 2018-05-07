Grant to help fund Flying Dove upgrades

Photo by Amy Cherry – Shown from left to right are Bob Ordiway, Palumbo trustee; Charlie Steger, Flying Dove Ranch president; and Don Fleming, Palumbo trustee.
Monday, May 7, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

Flying Dove Ranch Inc., a non-denominational Christian camp and nonprofit organization in Ridgway Township, recently received a $57,000 grant from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust for expansion of water system upgrades and more.
The funding will be used to construct a new building to house an onsite office, expanded electrical room and laundry area.
In addition, ranch staff plan to build a water treatment system which will disperse fresh, chlorinated water throughout the entire facility while storing approximately 1,200 gallons of fresh water in reserve.

