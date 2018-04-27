Grant to help grow Catholic education

Elk County Catholic School System was recently awarded $120,000 from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust for efforts to make Catholic education affordable and accessible to families in Elk, Cameron and McKean counties.

“The Palumbo Trust continues to be a tremendous source of support for our schools,” said ECCSS President Sam MacDonald. “We strive to be as lean and efficient as we can, but running high-quality schools is an expensive enterprise. The Palumbo Trust’s support allows us to offer a robust Catholic education in a rigorous academic setting, but still remain affordable to the hard-working people who live and work in our communities. I cannot overstate the importance of the Trust’s contributions.”

The Palumbo Trust has yet again thrown substantial support behind the efforts of ECCSS.

“ECC receives tremendous support from the local parishes, the business community, friends and alumni,” said ECCSS Advancement Director Sue Jansen. “The Palumbo Trust has always been, and remains, a leader in that regard. We are very fortunate that Mr. Palumbo, his family and the trustees have placed such a strong emphasis on supporting local agencies in our region.”