From hand carving to chainsaw carving

RIDGWAY – Former scientist and college professor Evelyn Mogren of Columbia, Maryland ventured into chainsaw carving almost six years ago, a big change from her years of hand carving since third grade.

Now in her fifth year of participating in the Rendezvous, Mogren uses the event to hone her skills and challenge herself.

She is consistently impressed by the large number of carvers at the event, including the few female chainsaw artists including Zoe Boni and Dawna Ceriani.

"My favorite aspect is walking around and seeing the variety of styles and subject matter that carvers carve and display. The classes are a great perk also," Mogren said. "If you want to see a dynamic exhibition of chainsaw art and maybe buy a chainsaw carving you could find no better place than the 'Vous."

Animals and wildlife are her top choices to create as she draws on her love of animals and knowledge of animal form and structure which she learned during anatomy and physiology classes while studying to be a veterinarian at Purdue University.

When she's not completing commission work Mogren enjoys carving subjects she finds interesting or challenging.