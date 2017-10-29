Haunted house stirs up spooky fun for final year

The rickety red house along Brusselles Street in St. Marys that has served as a haunted house attraction the past several years will see its final haunt this year.

The house will come alive with spirits of all kinds on Halloween Night, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

There is no age limit to attend and those with young children can request a “no scares” walkthrough.

This year's haunted house will feature a combination of different throwback themed rooms including some of the event organizers favorites.

Among them are those from horror movies “Psycho,” “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and the “Halloween” movie series featuring the hockey-masked serial killer Michael Myers. Visitors will also come across a zombie baby, experience a zombie wedding, terrifying pumpkins, creepy clowns, spooky dolls and sit in on a surgery gone wrong.

The haunted house will take place both inside as well as outside, weather permitting.

Visitors can snack on candy and popcorn which is being offered along with hot chocolate and cookies courtesy of Rick's Doughboys.