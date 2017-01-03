Highland Hotel destroyed in fire

Emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a structure fire with entrapment at the Highland Hotel on state Route 948.

The caller later reported that the occupants were able to escape.

Mutual aid was dispatched from Kane, Mt. Jewett, Ludlow, Sheffield, Hamlin Township, Ludlow and others, in addition to available tanker units from throughout Elk County.

The building is a total loss.