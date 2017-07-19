Impatient drivers pose hazard to burial detail

Members of the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail are being plagued by angry drivers who are often posing a safety risk to the group during veteran ceremonies.

"We're finding about 1 percent of traffic that we have to stop during our ceremonies are being very belligerent and failing to stop in an orderly manor," said Jerry Bonfardine, detail member.

Fellow member Randy Simbeck told St. Marys City Council on Monday evening this is happening in a more frequent manner with drivers of all ages, specifically the elderly and the young.

"Ninety-nine percent of motorists are very good to us and either stop, wait for the ceremony to end, which takes about 10 minutes or turn around," Bonfardine said.