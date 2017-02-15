Introducing the 2017 Dynamic Dance Competition Company

Photo submitted – Front row: Megan Shine, Josselyn Lowe, Dana Beimel; second row: Maria Radkowski, Sophia Radkowski, Jaidyn Hodgden, Hailey Fleming, Biancia Lynch, Cami Young, Riley Frank; third row: Melina Fox, Carmen Gerg, Lillian Mosier, Will VanSlander, Sophia Gerg, Gina VanSlander, Gina Gerg; fourth row: Kara Reiter, Abigail Mosier, Lindsay Werner, Chloe Frank, Allie Gier, Jordan Huff, Abbi Johnson, Sydney Manno, Narrianne Meyer.
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

April School of Dance’s competitive dance company, DDCC, will begin their competitive tour this weekend. The company will be attending JUMP Dance Convention in Pittsburgh. DDCC will spend the weekend competing 30 dances, 10 group dances and 20 solos. Even more importantly, the dancers will continue growing and learning from dance professionals from New York City and Los Angeles while they participate and learn in various styles of convention classes and auditions.

