Introducing the 2017 Dynamic Dance Competition Company
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
April School of Dance’s competitive dance company, DDCC, will begin their competitive tour this weekend. The company will be attending JUMP Dance Convention in Pittsburgh. DDCC will spend the weekend competing 30 dances, 10 group dances and 20 solos. Even more importantly, the dancers will continue growing and learning from dance professionals from New York City and Los Angeles while they participate and learn in various styles of convention classes and auditions.
