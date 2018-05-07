Keep PA Beautiful, solid waste authority to host forum

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and Elk County Solid Waste Authority are hosting a forum on May 31 for regional, state and local officials to share ideas concerning the management of waste and recycling and enforcement of illegal dumping and littering in Pennsylvania.

The event will be held Thursday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Hall, 381 Main St., Kersey.