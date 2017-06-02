Lady Crusader softball advances to PIAA tourney with win; beat Clarion 12-2 in six innings

Photo by Jim Mulcahy Elk Catholic's Sady VanAlstine, 26, slides safely into third base for a triple in the bottom of the fourth inning of Thursday's District 9-A consolation game against Clarion played at Brockway.
Staff Writer
Friday, June 2, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: